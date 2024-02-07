Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), may be contemplating stepping down from her position following the South Carolina primary election.

Former President Donald Trump views the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24 as a crucial chance. His goal is to achieve a substantial margin of victory, which could lead to the withdrawal of his final competitor, former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

A New York Times report suggests that McDaniel has been subject to significant pressure from allies of Trump, who are reportedly orchestrating her removal from the leadership role.

RNC Spokesperson Keith Schipper told ABC News, "Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina."

As per the New York Times, Donald Trump is leaning toward appointing Michael Whatley as McDaniel's successor. Whatley presently holds dual roles as the General Counsel for the RNC and the Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party.

Whatley is purportedly favored by Trump due to his steadfast support for Trump's unsubstantiated assertions, described as "baseless" by critics.

Whatley has openly endorsed Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 elections, including unfounded allegations regarding Republican security measures in swing states like North Carolina.

Despite the absence of conclusive evidence supporting claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, Trump and his supporters are advocating for stricter voting laws as a key component of their general election campaign.

Trump has voiced dissatisfaction with the RNC's electoral efforts under McDaniel's leadership, characterizing them as "insufficient." The New York Times also suggests that McDaniel had been contemplating stepping down from her role before the conclusion of her term.

McDaniel, elected as chairwoman in 2017, secured re-election in 2019 and 2021 with an endorsement from Trump. In 2023, she was re-elected once more, solidifying her position as the longest-serving RNC Chair since the US Civil War.

Mike Reed, the Republican National Committee's (RNC) chief of staff, also announced his resignation on Tuesday, effective after the recent winter meeting in Las Vegas. According to The Washington Post, Reed had privately indicated his intention to leave since the fall and already secured new employment.