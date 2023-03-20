KEY POINTS Shaquille O'Neal shared a snap of himself lying on a hospital bed

Shaquille O'Neal is doing fine after undergoing hip surgery.

O'Neal sparked some concern among fans Sunday when he shared a snap of himself lying on a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm.

He tagged two of his TNT co-hosts, Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson, in the post and told them he's "always watching" them. "Miss y'all," he added.

Parker responded to the tweet, "Love ya big Fella," as fans speculated over O'Neal's wellbeing.

In another tweet, O'Neal assured fans that he was doing fine and confirmed that he had hip replacement surgery.

"To all the people who are worried and concerned. First off, let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA hip replacement. Thanks and love you all, but no need to worry and yes I'm fine," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Many fans and followers commented on his first post, asking him how he was doing after seeing him lying on a hospital bed.

"U (sic) good, big man?" former NBA player Roy Hibbert asked. "What [the] hell happen[ed] to Shaq?" another follower wrote.

"Get well soon, big fella!! Prayers going up now," WFTV Orlando anchor Greg Warmoth added.

"Feel better, my friend! I just had my hip replaced 1 month ago. Back in the gym for 2 weeks... full steam ahead!" ESPN reporter Jeannine Edwards said.

"Shaq you better not leave us!!! I named my son after you 30 years ago and he has lived up to that name. You would be proud of him, Shaq. Get well and we love you," another fan commented.

Anonymous sources told TMZ that the 51-year-old retired NBA player underwent an operation over the weekend to correct a hip issue and that everything went "according to plan." O'Neal is reportedly already recovering.

It is unclear when O'Neal will return to this TV gig. According to TMZ's insiders, there was no set time frame.

However, O'Neal mentioned the procedure on his podcast "The Big Podcast With Shaq" earlier this month and seemingly suggested that he would return on April 16. He also said he would go on a diet to shed extra pounds after the surgery and eventually reveal an "eight-pack."