Shohei Ohtani's contract situation is looming over the Los Angeles Angels' 2023 season. MLB's only two-way star is entering the final year of his deal, and there's plenty of speculation that he's going to be wearing a new uniform next year.

Will Ohtani consider signing a contract extension before hitting free agency? The superstar sidestepped the question when asked by a reporter at Angels' camp.

"As of now, I'm an Angel," Ohtani said, via The Athletic. "And that's what I want to focus on."

Ohtani avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $30 million salary in 2023 for the final year of his current contract. Ohtani's next contract could potentially approach $500 million.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian said in November that Los Angeles wouldn't trade Ohtani. As long as Ohtani remains unsigned beyond the 2023 season, there will be rumors that the 2021 American League MVP could be dealt.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are expected to make big contract offers to Ohtani if he hits the open market after the World Series. The Angels might be wise to explore moving Ohtani before the trade deadline to ensure that they don't lose their best player without getting something in return.

Ohtani could look to join a franchise that gives him a better chance of winning a championship.

The Angels were not contenders well before Ohtani's 2018 rookie campaign and have not reached the postseason since 2014. Los Angeles has finished with a losing record in all five of Ohtani's MLB seasons, including a 73-89 record for the 2022 season.

Since 2018, the Angels have averaged just 75 wins for every 162 games.

Ohtani finished second in the 2022 AL MVP race and fourth in the 2022 AL Cy Young race. Over the last two years, Ohtani has averaged 40 home runs, 98 RBI and a .265 batting average to go along with a 2.70 ERA.