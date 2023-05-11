KEY POINTS The 2023 NFL schedule has been made public

Aaron Rodgers has a couple of marquee matchups on his plate this season

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are both eyeing the top of the NFC North

The 2023 NFL schedule has been officially revealed and the excitement is already palpable from across all the 32 teams' fanbases.

With that in mind, below are some matches that will be worth watching despite not being a fan of their teams.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers is officially a New York Jet and many eyes will be directed towards the MetLife Stadium on September 11 as they kick off their season against Josh Allen and the vaunted Buffalo Bills.

Schedule makers knew what they were doing with this one as it marks 22 years since the September 11 attacks, the game happening in the New York area, Rodgers' on-field debut as a Jet and serving as the final game of Week 1.

Rodgers versus Allen is a matchup that needs little hype since their star power alone should have fans convinced of a great night of football.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 13

Week 13 will see the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles at their home field of Lincoln Financial Field, and it will be interesting how it plays out.

It should be noted that these two teams played in last season's NFC Championship and the outcome might have been very different had Brock Purdy not torn his ulnar collateral ligament which limited his throwing.

This begs the question since Purdy might still be in recovery by Week 13: will it be Trey Lance who starts or current backup Sam Darnold against the formidable Jalen Hurts?

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos in Week 7

The Jordan Love era is in full effect for the Green Bay Packers and the battle against eternal rival Denver Broncos will also feature a longtime thorn in their side in the form of new head coach Sean Payton.

Russell Wilson regressed terribly in the 2022 NFL season and with six weeks of football under their belt by then, Payton and the Broncos might be there to once again spoil the Packers' season after Green Bay's bye week.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 16

The NFC North is open for the taking after Aaron Rodgers' departure and both of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will look to take the crown this season.

Minnesota will enter the season with a ton of questions rather than answers after falling to the New York Giants to a score of 24-31 during the Wild Card round despite a 13-4 regular season record.

As for the potentially once-middling Lions, fans are buying into the hype after seemingly turning the corner after their Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, posting an 8-2 record to close out the season.

Lions fans feel as if 2023 will mark their return to playoff action after missing out on it in the past seven years.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 4

In a battle for supremacy in the AFC North, the recently re-signed Lamar Jackson takes on Deshaun Watson in a high-stakes divisional matchup.

Jackson has seen himself become the NFL's highest-paid player this offseason whose Baltimore Ravens have done everything they can to bring him a revamped receiver group that now features Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers.

For Watson, he was extremely rusty in his six-game run last season after missing 27 games due to off-field troubles.

The AFC North has always been one of the premier divisions in the league and this season is no different.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets in Week 4

Patrick Mahomes versus Aaron Rodgers. The changing of the guard. The latter is the last of a bygone era that had to deal with the constant threat of Tom Brady's shadow, while the former is appearing to be his heir apparent.

Curiously enough, this will be the first-ever matchup between Mahomes and Rodgers throughout their illustrious careers.

Little else needs to be said with the amount of star power involved in this matchup and football fans are in for a doozy this early into the season.