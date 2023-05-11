KEY POINTS The 2023 NFL season will see nine teams invade Europe

Germany and the United Kingdom will host a couple of games this season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play back-to-back games in the United Kingdom

The NFL's push to make their brand of football gain even more fans outside the U.S. has seen them visit Mexico, Germany and, most often, the United Kingdom dating back to 2007 and the 2023 NFL season appears to be no different.

Below are the five games slated to be played in Europe:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – October 1 (Week 4), Wembley Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills – October 8 (Week 5), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans – October 15 (Week 6), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs – November 5 (Week 9), Frankfurt Stadium

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots – November 12 (Week 10), Frankfurt Stadium

The United Kingdom currently has the most NFL games hosted with 33 games in its history and also features the first-ever international game which was contested between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins on October 28, 2007.

For additional context, Mexico has the second-most with four which began in 2016 while Germany will have the honor of hosting its second and third games this season.

Sadly, for fans in Mexico, the country will not be hosting an NFL game this season due to renovations being made at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Germany turning into a consistent fixture for the NFL started back in June 2021 after the European country reached a peak viewership of 2.2 million people who watched Super Bowl LV which saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady dominate Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

"In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said via the league's website.

The Jaguars being scheduled to play back-to-back games in London is certainly eye-catching as they are the only NFL team who will play more than one game abroad.

The United Kingdom has long been connected to the Jaguars in terms of potentially owning an NFL franchise and while many would think that to be the case dating back to the 2012 season, there are no indications that current team owner Shad Khan will be willing to relocate.

As for those waiting to see how the rest of the schedule plays out, the rest of the NFL schedule is expected to be revealed on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 PM ET.