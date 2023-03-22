Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) filed a new non-fungible token (NFT) patent, highlighting its major step in bringing its video gaming arm PlayStation to the new iteration of the World Wide Web, the Web3.

Despite the waning popularity of Non-Fungible Tokens, Sony, a known video gaming brand, is one of the leading giants that keep on pushing NFTs even behind the scenes, and its latest patent filing underlines its push to revolutionize the gaming experience as the world embraces emerging technology.

The patent filed by the gaming juggernaut intends to make assets more interoperable between hardware like consoles, Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, and even computers, aside from smooth interoperability between different games.

"The standardized format may be readable to insert the digital asset in different computer simulations that may include different video games of different titles," the patent read. "Additionally, or alternatively, [...] readable via different video game platforms such as for example, PlayStation and Xbox," it added.

Titled "NFT Framework For Transferring And Using Digital Assets Between Game Platforms," it explores the possibility of NFTs being played with and moved between games while at the same time allowing players to benefit in various games.

"Current systems are technologically inadequate for the owner to use the asset across different games and platforms," Sony's patent filing noted. "Accordingly, as further recognized herein, the functionality of the game may be enhanced by enabling gamers and/or spectators to exclusively use the asset and possibly transfer its rights to others via NFT," it added.

The application was submitted in September 2021 in the United States and was published just last week.

According to Sony, if a player beats a certain boss in the game, he could be rewarded with a special NFT that gives him a unique or rare weapon, or any other reward like in-game skins, artwork, avatars, weapons, or even "video game skills."

While Sony appears optimistic about this idea, it raises the question of fairness, considering game press, content creators and social media influencers get early access to games.

It is worth noting that this is not Sony's first attempt to establish a framework for non-fungible token gaming assets. A patent published in November last year revealed that the Japanese gaming titan was looking into the possibility of capitalizing on the surging eSports industry with a wide range of in-game digital collectibles.

Sony reported around 112 million PlayStation Network users by the end of 2022.

PlayStation Network includes online-linked players of its new generation gaming console PS5 as well as older generation consoles and handheld hardware.