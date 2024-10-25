ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a fiery defense of Vice President Kamala Harris on right-wing Fox News, sparring with host Sean Hannity over Donald Trump's fitness for office, saying: "We can't be watching the same stuff."

The interview began with Hannity suggesting the Democratic presidential nominee has been resorting to "word salads" at campaign rallies because she's trying to hide her true intentions.

"She has to give us word salads because she won't tell us how she really feels. She's hiding her true beliefs. Donald Trump doesn't do that," Hannity said during Thursday's interview.

"Let's get to it," the ESPN analyst replied, setting the stage.

"I know you're not talking about someone being lucid and cogent, and enunciating their thoughts with clarity, and you're bragging about Donald Trump," Smith said.

He emphasized. "You ain't going to do that today."

Smith continued by claiming that Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and a Trump supporter, "can articulate himself. Not Donald Trump now."

Hannity insisted that he has sat with Trump for "hour after hour" and discussed various topics.

"And he is so dialed in," he said.

"Really," Smith said, striking an incredulous tone.

Hannity then accused Democrats and Harris of "lying" about President Joe Biden's "cognitive decline" for four years.

"You know that's a crock," he told Smith.

"What is she supposed to say, Sean? What is she supposed to say? Is she supposed to sit up there and say you know what, my president, my boss. ... You don't timeout your boss," Smith said.

Hannity said Harris knew that Biden was a "cognitive mess" but wouldn't admit it.

He also said the vice president lied about the border being secured, the Green New Deal and inflation being transitory.

"Are you sure you want to make the case about somebody lying? Are you sure about that?" Smith shot back.

"The question is, will it be for better or will it be for worse [if Trump wins]? The cesspool that we look at as the nation's capital, if you got him back in office and he's only on a revenge tour and he's not focused on doing what it takes to lead the country. Where will that lead the country? You are not bringing that part up," Smith said.

Stephen A Smith is on Hannity's show cutting a promo on Trump pic.twitter.com/LZd0chePjU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2024

Smith continued his attack on Trump.

"When you bring up issues in terms of character or in terms of being truthful or whatever, let me tell you something right now," Smith said as Hannity tried to cut him off.

"You could bring a whole bunch of Republicans and I'd be cool with that," Smith continued. "But you can't bring up Trump to bring a case against someone else."

"I gotta run," Hannity said as Smith finished his point.

"Using those arguments. You can't do that."

Then, instead of ending the segment, Hannity paused and told Smith, "You know what, I'm predicting privately that you are going to vote for Trump."

"Never! Never!" Smith responded as Hannity laughed.