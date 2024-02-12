KEY POINTS Donald Trump made the remarks about the Grammy-award winning singer in a TRUTH Social post

Former President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on who Taylor Swift should support in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The Republican presidential candidate said that it would be "disloyal to the man who made her so much money" if the singer endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election instead of him.

In addition to claiming some responsibility for the 14-time Grammy winning artist's success, Trump also showed his approval for Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will," Trump wrote on his social media platform TRUTH Social.

"There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" the former president added.

Trump's post went up on social media on Sunday, the same day Kelce's team added to the Kansas City Chiefs' legacy by securing their third Super Bowl win in five years.

Conspiracy theories have recently surfaced on social media among right-wingers about power couple Swift and Kelce being key assets in spreading Democratic propaganda and in helping Biden's 2024 reelection campaign.

Rumors also spiraled about the Feb. 11 Super Bowl final in Las Vegas being rigged for a Kansas City Chiefs victory so that Swift could gain a large, stellar platform to make a Biden endorsement.

Swift had endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election but has not offered an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election yet.

"Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," Swift was quoted telling V Magazine in 2020 about why she would "proudly vote" for Biden and Harris.

She was able to drive more than 30,000 people to register to vote in a single day with just one Instagram post last year, thus showing that pop culture and politics are entwined in some ways and that one can often be influential on the other.