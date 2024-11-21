Owner Kristin Wolter temporarily closed her Memphis flower shop, Everbloom Design, after receiving a flood of death threats for posting that she will not serve Donald Trump supporters, which she is allowed to do based on the Human Rights Protection Act of Tennessee.

"I won't do business with people who support the president-elect. It is because I need to create a safe place for me, my staff, and my family," a since-deleted post on the shop's Instagram page read, according to reporting by WREG.com.

Wolter recently shared a post explaining that her shop will be closed for the week after she received several death threats, per WREG.com. The shop's and her personal social media accounts are now private.

Businesses in Tennessee are allowed to refuse service based on political stances as only discrimination involving age, race and gender are protected under the Human Rights Protection Act of Tennessee.

Wolter told WREG.com she plans on taking legal action but is donating some of her sales to the American Civil Liberties Union in the meantime.

