KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval has been "emotional" since the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, according to a report

Sandoval reportedly wants to "make it work" with Raquel Leviss but knows the "odds are stacked against them"

The two are reportedly "not putting a label" on things between them at the moment

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have not yet made a decision about their futures as they continue to process the fallout of their cheating scandal, but he reportedly hopes to "make it work" with his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star.

Last week, Sandoval opened up about the affair that led to his breakup with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, during the filming of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion.

Since then, the TomTom owner "has been very emotional" and has been thinking about his future with the 28-year-old former Miss California USA contestant, an anonymous insider told Page Six.

"He wants to make it work with Raquel. But he knows the odds are stacked against them as a couple," the source added.

Earlier this month, another unnamed source told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss "want to be together" now that they are both single.

At the moment, Leviss and Sandoval are "friends, but not putting a label on anything," an unnamed insider close to the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman recently confirmed to the outlet.

People also quoted an unnamed source as saying this week that the "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars are "still not putting a label on things between them."

"[They] are both taking time to adjust to where things are now before making any decisions about their futures," the insider told People of Leviss and Sandoval. "They care about one another. Their relationship was emotional way before it was physical."

"This is a new chapter. They need to figure out what they want that to look like," the source explained.

Last week, Leviss and Sandoval were spotted on a public dinner date after they were grilled by their co-stars during the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, which was filmed Thursday in Los Angeles.

TMZ obtained photos of the pair at the Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood, where they reportedly ordered a bottle of red wine and oysters.

"The dinner makes it clear Tom and Raquel are still an item and are sticking together ... despite lots of outside pressure," the outlet said.

When Madix was asked about the outing, the 37-year-old reality star said she was not aware of Leviss and Sandoval's whereabouts.

"I don't know what they do," Madix said of Sandoval and Leviss' dinner date in an exclusive video obtained by Page Six. "At this point, I don't care about anything that either of them does."

Madix and Sandoval split earlier this month after she reportedly discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on his phone and found out that the pair had been communicating inappropriately for months.

Both Leviss and Sandoval issued public apologies to Madix.

Shortly after news of the affair broke, a Reddit user who claimed to be a friend of Leviss' alleged that the reality star and Sandoval are in love and "have matching lightning bolt necklaces that [are] their signal to each other that they love each other."

However, their "VPR" co-star Lala Kent wasn't convinced that Sandoval is in love with Leviss.

"Sandoval is a narcissist," Kent told TMZ. "He doesn't have that type of emotional capacity to love anything."