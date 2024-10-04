Geoffrey's back.

Toys 'R' Us will open dozens of new locations in the United Kingdom in time for Christmas. Four are opening on Saturday alone.

The toy retailer will open in WHSmith outlets every week between Sept. 28 and Christmas.

"The new stores will bring a wide range of the latest toys and games to more families and customers, giving them more reasons to visit and shop with WHSmith during a key time of the year for high street retailers," the company told Metro News.

WHSmith announced it was partnering with Toys 'R' Us in 2022 after the iconic company closed up shop in the United Kingdom in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy over unpaid taxes.

After buying the right to relaunch the UK brand of Toys R Us, WHSmith opened shop-in-shop locations in York, Canterbury, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Cwmbran, Oxford, Poole, Reading and Solihull, the report said.

"Nearly 40 years ago Toys 'R' Us first came to the UK, and we take great pride in being the steward of this much loved brand in the UK," managing director of WHSmith High Street Sean Toal said in a statement.

"We've had queues around the block for many openings in the last year which tells you just how much people are loving seeing Toys 'R' Us back again," Toal said.

WHSmith, a stationery and book seller, operates more than 500 stores across the UK.

The new locations include: Bath, Cardiff, Newbury, Carlisle, Plymouth, Chipping Norton, Scarborough, Coventry, Southampton, Dumfries, Southport, Dunfermline, St Annes, Eastbourne, Truro, Fareham, Weymouth, Havant, Yeovil, Kings Lynn, Newark, Leicester Gallowtree Gate and Bexleyheath, according to Metro.

In the United States Toys 'R' Us locations have opened up inside some Macy's stores.