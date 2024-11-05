Donald Trump has criticized Fox News for airing a speech by Oprah Winfrey during a Kamala Harris rally, accusing both her and the network of being disloyal to him.

The night before Election Day, Vice President Harris stood on the "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Art Museum for one last rally. There, Winfrey delivered a speech in which she warned that a Trump presidency could threaten the future of democracy in America.

Fox News broadcasted the speech, leading Trump to express his anger the following day over what he perceives as the network's betrayal.

While in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked about Election Day and his thoughts on Winfrey's comments.

"I think it's ridiculous. Oprah, I was on one of her last show or one of her last shows and they pick the biggest people and all of that and made a big deal and actually, I'm disappointed. I think Oprah has become a major divider in our country and I think frankly she should be ashamed of herself," he told Fox Business.

LOL Trump is mad at Fox -- "I think it's a disgrace what Fox does. Everybody thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They're not pro-Trump at all."



(Fox is very pro-Trump) pic.twitter.com/JAojeQ5xEF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Trump also accused Fox News of airing her speech repeatedly, arguing that the network, which has often been seen as "pro-Trump" is actually quite the opposite.

"You know who else should be ashamed? Fox. Because I've seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement and I think it's a disgrace what Fox does. Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-trump. They're not pro-trump at all. They've put Oprah on all morning long. That's all I see is Oprah."

