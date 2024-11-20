Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to NATO, is facing renewed scrutiny over his involvement with a fraudulent company that marketed bizarre products, including the infamous "Masculine Toilet" designed for men with exceptionally long genitals.

Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney with a background in law and criminal justice rather than foreign policy, served as Trump's acting attorney general during the Mueller investigation and has now been nominated as U.S. ambassador to NATO.

Previously, Whitaker was on the advisory board of World Patent Marketing, a Florida-based invention company shut down in 2017 after the Federal Trade Commission accused it of defrauding thousands of consumers out of millions of dollars, AP reported.

The company also faced ridicule for promoting unusual products like Bigfoot dolls, time-travel cryptocurrencies, and the "Masculine Toilet." The specialized toilet's design aimed to "provide an improved, sanitary toilet bowl which prevents contact from male genitalia with potentially unsanitary surfaces of the toilet bowl."

Beyond Whitaker's questionable business dealings, critics note his lack of foreign policy experience, raising concerns about his suitability for a critical diplomatic post during a time of heightened tensions in NATO, particularly amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump loyalists, however, have praised Whitaker's appointment, describing him as a dedicated and capable choice.

"FOR THE WIN! Strength. Smarts. Dedication. MAGA.," wrote Brooke Rollins of the conservative America First Policy Institute. "You are the right man to represent America in a continent at war and under threat."

Originally published by Latin Times.