Shocking New Details on Matt Gaetz Sexual Misconduct Probe Released Minutes Before He Withdrew From Nomination
The woman at the center of the allegations reportedly had a second sexual encounter with Gaetz that was a threesome
New details regarding Matt Gaetz's sexual misconduct probe revealed that the attorney general-nominee had not one but two sexual encounters with a 17-year-old, one of which was reportedly a threesome, just minutes before Gaetz announced he was withdrawing from consideration.
The woman at the center of the allegations reportedly testified that she had a second sexual encounter with Gaetz and an adult woman, sources told CNN.
Gaetz said that he was quitting the race after CNN reached out for comment in regards to the development.
"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz wrote in a statement to X.
The former Florida representative did not mention CNN's article or the ethics report in his announcement.
This is a developing story.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Canada AI Project Hopes To Help Reverse Mass Insect Extinction
-
Aid Groups Express Horror At US Mines For Ukraine
-
As Trump Returns, China Seizes Chance For Climate Mantle
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food