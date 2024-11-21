New details regarding Matt Gaetz's sexual misconduct probe revealed that the attorney general-nominee had not one but two sexual encounters with a 17-year-old, one of which was reportedly a threesome, just minutes before Gaetz announced he was withdrawing from consideration.

The woman at the center of the allegations reportedly testified that she had a second sexual encounter with Gaetz and an adult woman, sources told CNN.

Gaetz said that he was quitting the race after CNN reached out for comment in regards to the development.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz wrote in a statement to X.

The former Florida representative did not mention CNN's article or the ethics report in his announcement.

This is a developing story.

Originally published by Latin Times.