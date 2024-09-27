Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has launched a line of luxury watches branded with his name amid his third campaign for the White House.

The expensive model is an opulent piece priced at a staggering $100,000, adorned with 122 diamonds on its bezel and crafted in 18-karat gold, while the cheaper version of the watch named "Fight Fight Fight" model available for as low as $499.

After the assassination attempt in July, Trump was heard chanting "Fight Fight Fight" while he was being shifted away from the scene.

"You're going to love them. Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don't wait, they will go fast," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Branded watches are the latest among the products Trump has introduced since the start of his third campaign after selling bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency.

Though the websites selling the products mention that the sales do not directly benefit Trump, however, notes that the items are subject to a "paid license agreement," Associated Press reported.

His latest launch is likely to draw criticism for monetizing his campaign and for calling out to his Democratic rival Kamala Harris for being ignorant of Americans' economic struggles.

While, Harris had been highlighting Trump's wealthy upbringing in contrast to her middle class, saying that he was just keen on improving the lives of the wealthiest of Americans like himself.

Earlier this week, Trump introduced $100 silver coins bearing his face. Before Easter, he promoted the $59.99 "God Bless the USA Bible" inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad, while appearing with Greenwood at events.

In February, he launched Trump-branded sneakers at the "Sneaker Con," a gathering that bills itself as the "The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth." A new website is selling the branded gold high tops with an American flag for $399 along with other branded shoes and "Victory47" cologne.

Last year, Trump reportedly earned between $100,000 and $1 million from selling digital trading cards that depicted him as an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.

A spokesperson Trump campaign directed all queries related to the business venture to the Trump Organization.

"Trump Watches are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals," the website said. It added that the watches "are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign," NBC News reported.

Among the website's FAQ is the query: "Are these official watches by President Trump?", with the answer, "These are only official Watches offered by President Trump and includes a replica of his famous signature!"

Criticizing Trump's business moves, spokesperson for Harris, Ammar Moussa posted on X: "Donald Trump is selling $100,000 watches. Not a joke. Trump is more focused on himself than anyone else."

40 days out from election day.



Donald Trump is selling $100,000 watches.



Not a joke. Trump is more focused on himself than anyone else. pic.twitter.com/pZSUkddF3B — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) September 26, 2024

The luxury watches displayed on the site also carried the tag "Swiss-made." Trump has been vocal about giving priority to American-made products during his campaign.

Meanwhile, a major Trump Media shareholder has sold nearly all of their shares in Donald Trump's social media company.

As per the regulatory filings released Thursday, United Atlantic Ventures, managed by Trump Media & Technology Group co-founder Andy Litinsky, owns only 100 shares in the company. And, the stake worth roughly $100 million at current prices came down to 7.5 million shares that the firm owned in March.

Litinsky and Trump Media have been involved in a lawsuit over shares. Litinsky was also a contestant on Trump's NBC show "The Apprentice."

Based on the latest filings, Trump owns 114.75 million shares in Trump Media, which was valued at $6.2 billion in May.

In recent months, Trump Media's share price has plummeted, touching new lows this week.