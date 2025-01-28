President-elect Donald Trump lightheartedly questioned House Republicans if he could run for president again after a Republican congressman introduced a longshot bid to allow Trump to run for a third term.

Trump asked the rhetorical question while discussing the amount of money his campaign raised for the party to a room full of House Republicans at the Trump National Doral Resort in Miami on Monday evening.

"I've raised money for the next race that I assume that I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100% sure," Trump said to laughter. "Because -- I don't know, I think I'm not allowed to run again, I'm not sure. Am I allowed to run again? Mike? I'd better not get you involved in that argument."

Trump to House Republicans at his Doral club: "I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100 percent sure. I think I'm not allowed to run again. I'm not sure." pic.twitter.com/8sbez44aK3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2025

Trump's question comes on the heels of Republican Andy Ogles introducing a resolution that seeks to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow Trump to run for a third term.

The language of the amendment bars presidents who have already served two consecutive terms like presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush from running.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,'' read the amendment.

The proposal would need the support of three-quarters of both houses of Congress, a threshold that would be nearly impossible to secure due to Democratic resistance.

Trump also spoke about the effectiveness of tele-town halls in helping officials win elections.

"No, we raised a lot of money," Trump said. "A tremendous amount. Our tele-townhalls are very special. No one is able to contemplate using that. We've gotten a lot of people elected with those tele-town halls. We've got to any 5000, -- we've got 20 5000, 30 thousand people in one area. It works with Elvis, the Beatles. It does not work with anyone else, but it works for Trump. I would bet we got 35 or 40 people elected because of the tele-town halls."

Trump raised $1.8 billion for the Republican Party during his presidential campaign, reported the New York Times.

This week, Democrats accused Trump of prioritizing pardons and deportations over previous promise to "immediately" lower food prices.