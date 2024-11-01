A former White House official who served under Donald Trump called for the former president to be arrested for violating "the conditions of his bail" after Trump said that they should point guns at Liz Cheney.

Trump called Cheney "a very dumb individual" during a rally in Glendale, Arizona, before suggesting that they try surrounding her with guns.

"She's a radical war hawk," Trump said across from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."

Trump should be taken into custody. He is a convicted felon and just violated the conditions of his bail agreement by threatening someone’s life. He needs to be sent away. https://t.co/Gnbwroh2nR — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 1, 2024

Clips of the statement proceeded to go viral on X, which prompted Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the White House Director of Communications under Trump, to call for his arrest.

"Trump should be taken into custody. He is a convicted felon and just violated the conditions of his bail agreement by threatening someone's life. He needs to be sent away," Scaramucci tweeted.

Cheney and Scaramucci are among several former Republican officials who have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's sentencing has been pushed back to late Nov. 26 after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records earlier this year. Trump is out on bond after posting $175 million in cash with an insurance company in April, as reported by CBS News earlier this year.

Originally published by Latin Times.