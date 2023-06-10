KEY POINTS Chelsy Davy's 2020 Tatler photoshoot and interview resurfaced amid Prince Harry's ongoing court case

Chelsy Davy's comments about media scrutiny and her life after Prince Harry have resurfaced as she was thrust back into the spotlight this week by her ex-boyfriend's phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex recalled his relationship with Davy and the alleged role the U.K. press played in their split in his witness statement and testimony against the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People publisher, which he is suing for allegedly using unlawful means to gather private information about him over a number of years.

In her recently resurfaced 2020 Tatler cover and interview, Davy described the press attention she received while she was dating Prince Harry as "scary and uncomfortable" and said she was "very happy" with her life nearly a decade after they called it quits for good in 2011.

Twitter users praised Davy for her photoshoot and interview and revisited her past romance with Prince Harry, with some calling the Zimbabwean businesswoman "the one who got away."

"OMG what a gorgeous girl! No way Harry deserved her. She was the one and he blew it big time. Plus she's smart!" one commented.

Another wrote, "What a beautiful woman she has become, look at those fabulous legs and figure. Chelsy is one smart woman."

"Her boots and outfit are just fabulous. She's very stylish and just gorgeous. Lovely photo," a third user opined.

"She's gorgeous, intelligent and happily married to the love of her life. You can see why he's STILL obsessing over Chelsy. She dumped him due to his obnoxious and belligerent behavior and his excessive binge drinking/drug habits. She bruised his ego BIG time," a fourth person claimed

"The one who got away," another added.

In a written statement obtained by the New York Times Tuesday, Prince Harry blamed "the prying eyes of the tabloids" for the demise of his relationship with Davy, claiming that the media scrutiny led his ex to decide that "a royal life was not for her."

"It was just that feeling of being under surveillance all the time," Prince Harry alleged. "I believe Chelsy found this even more difficult to deal with when she lived in England ... everyone has a limit as to what they can endure."

He added that he "tried to be the best partner" for Davy but that there were always three parties in his relationships — him, his partner and the press.

During his testimony at London's High Court, Prince Harry also claimed that the press turned his breakup with Davy "into a bit of a laugh," the Evening Standard reported.

He cited a 2007 article in the Sunday Mirror, which was titled, "Hooray Harry's Dumped."

"The headline does seem to suggest people celebrating that I had broken up with my girlfriend, which seems a little bit mean," the Invictus Games co-founder said.

Several royal experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Davy's relationship and breakup, with royal biographer Phil Dampier describing the pair as "ideally suited."

"I truly believe that Chelsea was the great love of his life. I think they were ideally suited. They had a shared sense of humor," Dampier said of the exes on GB News.

British socialite and royal author Lady Colin Campbell, meanwhile, claimed that Prince Harry was ultimately the one to blame for his breakup with Davy rather than the press.

"But my understanding is that Chelsy Davy ... not only did she not want a royal life, but ultimately, she didn't want a life with Harry. That is the decisive factor," Campbell claimed. "Harry can't face the fact that it's not the paper that broke up his relationship with Chelsy Davy; it's that he didn't cut the mustard for her for the long term. That's what broke up the relationship."

Davy has since moved on from her royal romance with Prince Harry. She married Sam Cutmore-Scott in a secret ceremony in May 2022 after three years of dating. They welcomed their son, Leo, earlier that year.

Prince Harry is also happily married to Meghan Markle, with whom he tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn Archie, now 4, a year later, and daughter Lilibet, now 2, on June 4, 2021.

Prince Harry and Davy remained friends following their breakup, and she attended his wedding to Markle.