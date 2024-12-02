While President-elect Donald Trump prepares to ramp up mass deportations, a recent survey shows that most Americans believe undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. legally, provided they meet certain conditions. The Pew Research Center study, conducted in August, found that 64% of U.S. adults support a legal path for undocumented immigrants, though views are divided on the specifics.

Despite concerns over illegal immigration, with three-quarters of Americans expressing worry about the number of immigrants entering the country illegally, many also favor offering a route to legal status. Among those who support mass deportation, 43% also believe there should be a way for undocumented immigrants to stay legally.

The survey also found that certain groups, such as Hispanic, Black, and Asian Americans, are more likely to support legal status for undocumented immigrants. In contrast, white adults are more divided on the issue. Younger Americans, especially those between the ages of 18 to 29, are also more supportive of granting legal status than older generations.

While most Americans continue to support a legal pathway for undocumented immigrants, the share of those in favor has dropped in recent years. In 2020, 75% of Americans supported a legal path, compared to 64% today, with the percentage of people opposed to such a path rising from 24% to 35%.

For those who do support legal status, there are clear preferences for certain conditions. The most popular requirement is passing a security background check, with 79% of respondents agreeing it should be mandatory. Other conditions include having a job (52%) and paying a fine (25%), though opinions on the latter are more divided.

Additionally, 60% of those who support legal status say that undocumented immigrants should be eligible to apply for citizenship, while 39% believe they should be eligible for permanent residence but not citizenship.

On the other side of the debate, 35% of Americans say undocumented immigrants should not be allowed to stay in the country. The most common reasons cited include the belief that it's unfair to reward those who break the law (86%), it's unfair to immigrants who entered legally (81%), and concerns about immigrants taking resources from American citizens (76%).

The number of unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. has grown from 10.2 million in 2019 to 11 million in 2022, marking the first sustained increase in over a decade. This population includes immigrants with temporary protection from deportation, who could face changes in their status under future policy shifts.