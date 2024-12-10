A United Airlines flight from Newark to London on Saturday was forced to turn around mid-air because of a threatening business class passenger.

The airplane was in the air for approximately 90 minutes before it made a U-turn and returned to Newark Liberty International Airport, and it didn't take off again for another five hours since the plane needed an entirely new crew and to replace its spoiled food, Business Insider reported.

A spokesperson for the Chicago-based airline said the flight turned around "to address a disruptive passenger," according to Business Insider. The plane was met by law enforcement who apprehended the passenger when it landed at Newark.

Additionally, a Reddit user who claimed to be on the flight said they were told by a flight attendant that a business class passenger made a threat to the "security of the aircraft."

In the end, a 6.5-hour overnight flight turned into a 16-hour fiasco.

Originally published by Latin Times