KEY POINTS The Warriors are installed as favorites to prevail over the Sixers on Friday

Doc Rivers is confident that Joel Embiid will be good to play against the Warriors

Steve Kerr is expected to rely on Stephen Curry and company

The Golden State Warriors will shoot for their third-straight win when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Chase Center on Friday, March 24.

The Warriors are -5 spread favorites to prevail over the Sixers per USA Today, while the moneyline set for this clash is -199 for Golden State and +166 for Philadelphia.

This will be the second meeting between both teams. In their first clash back this past December, Philly came out on top, 118-106.

The Warriors are coming off a 127-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks, a game that was not spared from controversy.

Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban pointed out that he plans to place the game under protest over an uncontested dunk for Golden State's Kevon Looney when there was confusion over which team had possession of the ball coming out of a timeout late in the third quarter.

Jonathan Kuminga led the Dubs with 22 points coming off the bench, whereas All-Star guard Stephen Curry had 20 markers and 13 dimes in that game.

The Warriors are expected to go all out for a win to help distance themselves from the rest of the pack as they currently hold a 38-36 win-loss record, just a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the other side, the Sixers are coming off a 116-91 drubbing of the Chicago Bulls.

Deanthony Melton hauled 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists to steer the 76ers to victory, while Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris chipped in 21 and 20 markers respectively.

A concern for the Sixers is the status of Joel Embiid as the Cameroonian center sat out the second half of that game due to an apparent calf injury.

"I think he'll be ready for the next game," Sixers coach Doc Rivers stated via ESPN. "It's just precaution."

Philly currently sits at the third spot of the Eastern Conference with a 49-23 win-loss card, and they are half a game behind the second-running Boston Celtics.

The match will be shown over NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET with live streaming also available via fuboTV.