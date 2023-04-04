KEY POINTS The Bucks will go for another win against an already-eliminated Wizards five

The Wizards are likely to end the season without their top stars

The Bucks will try to win and add more distance between them and the Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks are installed as heavy favorites to prevail over the Washington Wizards, who have already been eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

The two Eastern Conference teams collide on Tuesday, April 4 at the Capital One Arena with the Bucks installed as -11.5 favorites to prevail per USA Today.

The noneyline for this matchup is -650 for Milwaukee and +471 for Washington.

The Bucks lead the regular season series over the Wizards, 2-1. Milwaukee is also coming off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-104.

In that win, Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 33 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. Backing him up was Brook Lopez, who had 21 markers and six caroms.

"I think what our team has been able to do—we've still got some more work to have the best record in the league—but the best player, best record. What he does on both ends of the court—the rebounding the blocked shots, the defense, the guarding on the perimeter—he does everything. Playmakes, attacks, gets to the free-throw line. We feel like he's in the conversation or he should be the guy," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said following the win via ESPN.

On the other end, the Wizards are going through the motions of finishing their season as they are coming off a loss to the New York Knicks, 109-118. It was their second loss in a row.

Corey Kispert led the Wizards with 29 points, while Johnny Davis and Taj Gibson added 16 and 14 markers respectively.

The Wizards were without their top three scorers in that loss–Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards led by as much as 10 points in the second quarter before the Knicks woke up and went on a 14-4 scoring run in the second half.

"We just had to wake up a little bit," Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said via ESPN. "We needed a little wake-up call at halftime and Coach gave it to us and we responded. Better to learn from wins than from losses."

The showdown between the Bucks and Wizards will be aired on NBCS-DC and BSWI at 7:00 PM ET.