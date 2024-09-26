That's cold.

Wendy's is teaming up with McBroken, a website that tracks where McDonald's McFlurry ice cream machines have broken down, in a promotion selling small $1 Frosty drinks through Sept. 30.

"The craving for a sweet treat can strike at any time, but if fans are planning to order from the other guys they might want to avoid lunch or snack time...or really anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when machines are most often unavailable, according to McBroken.com data," Wendy's said in a press release announcing the icy turn in competition between the two fast-food giants.

The beloved McFlurrys have a troubled history with many customers complaining they are often unavailable.

According to McBroken, nearly 15% of McDonald's ice cream machines were broken on Thursday, including 32% of those in New York, 20% in San Francisco and 14.53% in Chicago.

The website also shows Wendy's locations across the country for people with a sweet tooth looking for a "reliable and delicious option."

"Consumers can even use McBroken.com to navigate to their nearest Wendy's restaurant or order ahead to make sure there's a Frosty with their name on it, right when they arrive," the release said.

In a statement to CNN, McDonald's said: "It is exciting to see customer passion translate into customer-innovated solutions to further make that experience a reality."