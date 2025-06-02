The White House revealed a new official portrait of President Donald Trump on Monday, inspiring social media users to recommend portraits they found more fitting.

NEW OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT JUST DROPPED 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mmDIGRRJNi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2025

The White House shared video of the portrait being hung on X, where users flooded the replies with alternatives.

Many of the suggestions referenced tacos and chickens following Trump's meltdown last week when a reporter asked what he thought of Wall Street analysts who nicknamed him "TACO," an acronym inspired by Trump's tariff rollercoaster that stands for "Trump always chickens out."

I like this one better. pic.twitter.com/MnGSFKStYR — John from PGH! (@johnis44) June 2, 2025

That would have been more appropriate: pic.twitter.com/uV5ljib4Ap — Lepus (@LepusNox) June 2, 2025

Another user— also inspired by a Trump tantrum — recommended hanging a portrait of the president that was formerly hanging in Colorado's state Capitol. In March, Trump called the painting "purposefully distorted," criticizing the artist and Governor Jared Polis, claiming "many people" wrote him to complain.

Another proposed a photo of Trump, seemingly asleep at the funeral for Pope Francis in April.

This one of Taco Trump is great. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/QKsXvmGhjA — Brian Pearson 🇺🇸🌊💙 (@btrekman1) June 2, 2025

Other pitches required less background knowledge. Through the magic of AI, users submitted Trump as a clown, or devil.

Among those advocating for unserious options, supporters of the president praised the portrait as "badass," "good looking," and "powerful." Even among his biggest fans, some had ideas for taking the presidential portrait to the next level, floating an image of Trump with white Jesus hands on his shoulders, or stating, "What if every house in the U.S. had to have this portrait!"

The White House has not responded to any of the comments collecting beneath its latest post.

