KEY POINTS Angela Levin said on "GB News" that Meghan Markle is doing a tell-all

Dan Wootton claimed that Markle is good at smearing without proof

Levin noted that many people are now seeing Markle as a person

Prince Harry and Meghan Marke might continue to attack the royal family to make money, an expert has claimed.

British journalist and royal biographer Angela Levin joined Dan Wootton in a recent episode of "GB News." The pair talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex losing their deal with Spotify. The TV presenter asked Levin if there are chances the Sussexes will return to slamming the royal family to make money.

"Well, you would think so. We've got Meghan's memoir coming out," Levin replied. "Oh, just what the world doesn't need," Wootton chimed in.

"Yes," the "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author added. "I'm sure adding more a poor me sort of things. The trouble is that, you know, she either goes for racism or she goes for being a victim. You want to smack a bottom, really, because how on Earth can she say that when she's got everything she wants?"

Levin continued, "So, she should forget the royal family if she doesn't like them. But I think this thing about making comments, and she has an extraordinary way of doing it, whereas she lands a bomb in the middle, but it's never really about her. It's just generalized, and she's there, and everyone thinks, 'Gosh, she's saying we're racist.' She's saying that she's got, you know, money people don't.'"

Wootton commented that the former actress is "good at smearing" without proof. Wootton noted that Markle does not have any proof of her allegations that the royal family is racist. The New Zealand-born journalist also claimed that the brands seemingly associated her with negativity, especially after Dior decided not to sign a deal with the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry's biographer agreed and claimed that the Queen also saw it. She also slammed the Sussexes for saying things and denying it later on. Prince Harry denied in an interview with Tom Brady while promoting "Spare" that he and his wife, Markle, called his family racist.

"So it's just smearing it without actually, without using butter, just being very unkind, and she does that, I think, on lots of different levels and eventually, people see it," Levin continued.

"I know, you and I saw it much earlier on, you could read right through it, and the Americans thought we were being very unfair to her, but now they realized it wholly and actually, if she's going down the road now, downwards rather than straight, they won't want to know, and big companies won't want her representing them or Harry, indeed."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Stephen A. Smith recently commented on the couple after Spotify ended its deal with the Sussexes. The ESPN pundit said in an episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" that no one cares about what Prince Harry and Markle have to say unless they are "complaining about the royal family."

"But what I'm saying is, you don't really care what they have to say unless they're insulting their family," he alleged.

News Corp columnist Louise Roberts also previously said on Sky News Australia's "The Royal Report" that it's time for Markle to "unleash her tell-all memoir." She added that Prince Harry "might have more fuel in the tank, but I think Meghan is a dark horse here."