Another winter storm is expected to sweep across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states of the country this week, blanketing Texas and and the Carolinas with snow.

Winter Storm Cora is forecasted to bring more snow, freezing rain, and sleet to the Midwest and surrounding Mid-Atlantic regions, affecting nearly 60 million people, reported the National Weather Service (NWS).

Residents of Texas are expected to feel the brunt of Winter Storm Cora, with experts forecasting 3 to 6 inches of heavy snow mixed with precipitation, reported the NWS.

Americans in Arkansas can expect 4 inches of snow while their neighbors in Oklahoma may get a downpour of 3 to 7 inches.

Winter storm warnings have been issued in parts of Denver, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

According to National Weather Service, the system will bring snow across western Texas on Wednesday and release snow, sleet and freezing rain by Thursday, creating lake-effect snow.

Winter Storm Cora is forecasted to move east on Thursday, potentially dropping ice and freezing wind along the Southern Belt in locations that are not accustomed to severe cold weather like Georgia and Florida.

The NWS said states like Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Alabama may receive incumbent weather well into Friday.

The storm has already caused widespread power outages, flight delays at airports, school closures, and shutdown highways, reported The Weather Channel.

At least 180,000 Americans are without power, reported Newsweek.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made an announcement earlier this week saying they are "monitoring conditions" and assured Texans that the "grid conditions" will "be normal."