The professional football schedule continues after Super Bowl 2023 because the XFL is set to return... again. Three years after the league's revival was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the XFL is back with new teams and rosters featuring some familiar ex-NFL players.

The XFL 2023 schedule starts Saturday afternoon. All eight teams will be in action this weekend, and they'll play a game a week for 10 straight weeks. The regular season has an end date of April 23, and after one round of playoffs, the last two teams standing will meet in the XFL Championship game on Saturday, May 13.

Another #SuperBowl in the books but football is not over.#XFL2023 🏈 kicks off next weekend!#XFL 3.0 tv schedule below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FpjLqoXNHQ — Jon Allred (@AllredtheGiant) February 13, 2023

Four of XFL's eight teams will qualify for the semifinals.

Fans can watch every XFL game on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC or FX. The entirety of the XFL 2023 schedule will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The schedule kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC when the Arlington Renegades host the Vegas Vipers. The Orlando Guardians visit the Houston Roughnecks at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and FX to conclude Saturday's action.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, the St. Louis Battlehawks visit the San Antonio Brahmas on ABC. The final game of XFL Week 1 takes place Sunday night between the Seattle Sea Dragons and D.C. Defenders at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Josh Gordon had the most NFL success of any offensive player who is signed to an XFL team for the 2023 season. The Seattle Sea Dragons receiver led the NFL in receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns 10 years ago. Gordon's career was derailed by substance-abuse issues.

Vipers receiver Martavis Bryant played four seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A.J. McCarron is the biggest name who will be playing quarterback for an XFL roster. After winning three national championships with Alabama, McCarron spent eight seasons as a backup NFL quarterback. McCarron is looking to resurrect his professional football career as the starting quarterback for the Battlehawks.

Paxton Lynch is the top quarterback on the Guardians' depth chart. The Denver Broncos selected Lynch in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Lynch only played five career games and was out of the league by 2020.

Marquette King was one of the NFL's best punters for a few seasons. King was on the Battlehawks in 2020 and has joined the Renegades for the 2023 season.

Other notable XFL players include former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci and ex-Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley.