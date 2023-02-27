Spring training numbers are often taken with a grain of salt, but a few members of the New York Yankees are under pressure to perform during exhibition games.

The Yankees' top prospects can improve their chances of making the roster by standing out in the Grapefruit League. A few veterans enter spring training with questions about how their ability to replicate past performance during the 2023 regular season.

Here's a look at five Yankees players to watch during 2023 spring training.

Michael King

The Yankees were dealt a major blow shortly before the 2022 trade deadline when King's season ended because of a fractured elbow. There were fears that King suffered a torn UCL that could keep him out for the entire 2023 campaign, but the reliever is looking to be on the Opening Day roster. If King can make it through spring training without any setbacks, it'll be a major boost for the Yankees' bullpen. King had a 2.29 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 51.0 innings last season.

Anthony Volpe

Expectations are extremely high for Volpe's MLB future. The shortstop isn't only the Yankees' No. 1 prospect: he's the No. 5 ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. In the best-case scenario, Volpe will be the Yankees' Opening Day starter and have an immediate impact in the majors. New York has a crowded infield, so the Yankees aren't going to give the rookie immediate playing time if he fails to impress in spring training.

DJ LeMahieu

LeMahieu plays three infield positions and is one of the most important players on the Yankees' roster. New York inked LeMahieu to a six-year, $90 million contract in 2021 after a pair of top-four AL MVP finishes. The veteran hasn't been an All-Star since signing the contract, hitting .265 while battling injuries. The Yankees are hopeful that a healthy LeMahieu can return to being the .336 hitter that he was in his first two seasons with New York.

Jasson Dominguez

Die-hard Yankees fans have been waiting for the prized outfielder to play in the majors since he was 16 years old. Dominguez, now 20 years old, could use spring training to show that he's closer to being a big leaguer than the organization had anticipated. New York's No. 2 prospect made an immediate impact, launching a 420-foot home run that came off the bat at 109.7 mph in the spring training opener.

He is The Martian and that ball is on Mars. 👽 pic.twitter.com/KRwEtmqR6y — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2023

Josh Donaldson

If there's any veteran on the Yankees that needs hit well in spring training, it's Donaldson. The third baseman looked over the hill for much of his first year in New York, hitting .222/.308/.374. Donaldson was even worse in the playoffs. The veteran hit .172 in 29 postseason at-bats without driving in a single run. If Volpe and the Yankees' other young infielders are productive at the plate, Donaldson could find himself losing playing time when the games start to matter.