KEY POINTS Amal Clooney gave a speech at the We Choose the Earth conference in Madrid, Spain, Thursday

The lawyer rocked a sleek one-shoulder gold jumpsuit and loose disco curls at the event

Social media users praised Amal's look, with many describing her as effortlessly stylish

Amal Clooney sparkled while speaking at a conference in Spain this week.

The 45-year-old human rights attorney and philanthropist turned heads when she arrived at the We Choose the Earth conference in Madrid Thursday.

She took the stage to deliver a speech in a sleek one-shoulder gold jumpsuit, which featured draped fabric hanging in subtle pleats at the waist, People reported. She completed her getup with heels featuring golden accents.

The wife of actor George Clooney ditched her signature blowout and opted for a more relaxed hairstyle, rocking long and loose disco curls.

A number of Twitter users approved of Amal's outfit and showered the lawyer with praise after seeing photos of her from the event.

Despite being married to an A lister, Amal Clooney, still works as a human right’s lawyer. This is what a real feminist & style icon looks like 👇 pic.twitter.com/puYQc3b6ds — ✨Genevieve✨ (@_Genevieves_) June 22, 2023

"Despite being married to an A-lister, Amal Clooney still works as a human rights lawyer. This is what a real feminist & style icon looks like," one person tweeted alongside a snap of Amal from the conference.

"...she always looks amazing. She is very smart," another commented. A third user added, "She's always effortlessly stylish and powerful."

"She is not only smart and dedicated, [but] she also has an excellent style," another commenter wrote, along with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

According to People, the activist also rocked a jumpsuit back in May when she and her actor husband appeared at the Prince's Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards.

George and Amal attended the ceremony to honor the achievements of young people across the United Kingdom who were supported by their trust, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which they co-founded in 2016.

According to the trust's website, the couple, who has a shared passion for philanthropy and humanitarian causes, founded the organization to "hold perpetrators of mass atrocities accountable for their crimes, and to help victims in their fight for justice."

Amal and George have been married since 2014. They welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

In Amal's Time's 2022 Women of the Year profile, she praised her husband for being an "inspirational and supportive" partner.

"I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

George has also never run out of compliments for his wife. In an interview in December 2020, he gushed over Amal and expressed how proud he was of her.

"She is gorgeous and funny and all of the things... She is the smartest person in every room she walks in. I am always very proud to be standing next to her," the 62-year-old actor said of his wife.