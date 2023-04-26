KEY POINTS The Cincinnati Bengals seal a fifth-year contract extension with Joe Burrow

The Bengals are expected to try and secure services of Burrow on a long-term basis

Burrow becomes the latest player to pick up fifth-year option from 2020 NFL Draft class

In what was hardly surprising news, the Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly picked up the fifth-year option of quarterback Joe Burrow,

The team announced this development on Tuesday, April 25.

"This is a mechanical step along the way and we will continue to work with Joe and his representatives to secure his long-term future as a Bengals," the Bengals wrote in a statement via their official Twitter account.

NFL teams have until May 2 to decide on whether they would exercise options on players with rookie-scale deals.

Burrow was the top pick of the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Looking ahead and with Burrow proving his stock, pundits foresee the Bengals trying to lock up the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year to a long-term deal next.

Considering that he has been a key factor in helping turn things around for the Cincinnati Bengals, such a move would also be hardly surprising.

After already proving his stock in college that included winning the College Football Playoff national championship, the Iowa native has helped reverse the fortunes of the Bengals.

Among the highlights of that include pushing the team to back-to-back AFC Championship game appearances.

Even more impressive is the fact that Burrow was able to return from a knee injury during his rookie campaign.

Despite questions in the air, the 26-year-old play-caller proved doubters wrong and bounced back strong in 2021, a season that saw Burrow lead the Bengals advance to the 2022 Super Bowl.

It should be noted that before he arrived, the Bengals had not won a postseason game in over 30 years.

As of this writing, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin stressed at the NFL scouting combine that there was no exact timetable on the completion of the contract extension of Burrow.

"Obviously, sooner is better. But we're not going to rush the process. We're going to try to get the right deal for Joe and for the Cincinnati Bengals," Tobin explained.

With the development, Burrow joins the likes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson as 2020 NFL Draft first-round selections who have picked up their fifth-year contract options.