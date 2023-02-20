KEY POINTS The new aid package will include ammunition for HIMARS and artillery rounds

The package will also include Bradley vehicles and Claymore anti-personnel munitions

Biden also announced plans to impose a fresh round of sanctions on Russia

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the United States will provide another military aid package to Ukraine, this time worth nearly half a billion dollars, amid its war against Russia.

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on President's Day where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the meeting, Biden touted the military commitment that the U.S. and its allies have provided Ukraine since Russia's invasion launched in February of last year and promised additional aid.

"Together, we've committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles. 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems, all to defend Ukraine," Biden said, as quoted by The Hill. "And that doesn't count the other half a billion dollars we're announcing with you today and tomorrow that's going to be coming your way."

The Department of State valued the package at $450 million plus another $10 million in emergency aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has been targeted by Russian attacks. Specifically, the package will include:

Ammunition for HIMARS

155mm artillery rounds

120mm mortar rounds

Four air surveillance radars

Javelin anti-armor systems

2,000 anti-armor rockets

Bradley Infantry Fire Support Team vehicles

Tactical vehicles

Claymore anti-personnel munitions

Demolition munitions

Night vision devices

Tactical secure communications systems

Medical supplies

Spare parts and other field equipment.

Over the course of the nearly 12-month war alone, the U.S. has committed approximately $29.8 billion in military aid. Under the Biden administration, a total of $30.4 billion in aid has been provided to Ukraine, a fact sheet published on the website of the Department of Defense revealed.

In addition to the military aid packages, Biden also announced plans to impose a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, particularly ones that target "elites and companies that are trying to evade sanctions and backfill Russia's war machine." The sanctions will be announced later in the week.

Biden was initially slated to travel to Poland this week to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to hold meetings with central European allies. However, he secretly left the U.S. for Kyiv on Sunday morning, accompanied only by three White House officials, one reporter and one photographer, according to NPR.