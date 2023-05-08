KEY POINTS Devin Booker is in the middle of an all-time great NBA playoffs performance

Booker continued to rise to the occasion in Game 4 with 36 points

Landry Shamet's 19 points was just as crucial in preventing a Denver Nuggets comeback

The Phoenix Suns felt every bit of pressure when the series shifted to their home floor for Games 3 and 4, with the latter being the most pivotal in the series as it would determine whether they go down 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets or even it up at two games apiece.

When it comes to the NBA playoffs, it is always the game's biggest stars who shine the brightest, and it is quickly becoming the Devin Booker show in the Western Conference semifinals.

Booker proved that he can play winning basketball while carrying an entire offense on his back after dropping 47 and 36 points in consecutive games while shooting at an otherworldly 34-of-43 from the field – good for 79.1%.

He contributed directly to their 129-124 win not only by putting the ball into the hoop but also by finding his shooters with a combined 21 assists in the past two games.

Whether he had a hand in his face or not, Booker was scoring at will against whatever defense the Nuggets were willing to throw at him.

In Game 4, Booker was able to take his foot off the scoring pedal and make plays for his teammates as Kevin Durant finally found his footing with his own efficient scoring night, going 11-of-19 from the floor alongside 12 free throws for 36 of the Suns' 129 points.

One of the biggest question marks posed by analysts for the Suns is how their bench will respond to the challenge of facing two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and explosive guard Jamal Murray alongside Michael Porter Jr.

While they failed to garner any support from the bench in the previous games, head coach Monty Williams deciding to finally buy into the guys they had acquired midseason paid off big time in the series-tying Game 4.

Terrence Ross knocked down a pair of three-pointers plus a jumper for eight points, while T.J. Warren provided much-needed defense on the wings while being highly capable of scoring in short bursts.

However, the oft-maligned Landry Shamet shined the brightest.

Shamet's 30 minutes in Game 4 turned into postseason career highs of 19 points and five three-point markers, allowing the Suns to put a stop to the Nuggets' efforts late in the game.

Fans had been on Shamet's case for the better part of the postseason as he had not been able to produce much on the offensive end while being burned on the defensive end by quicker guards – something that Murray exploited repeatedly in Game 1.

Things finally seem to be clicking at the right time for the Suns as they return to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, for Game 5, but it does not mean that they will be taking their foot off the pedal anytime soon.

With the chance to force the Nuggets into an even tighter position, the rejuvenated Suns will look to come out swinging Tuesday.