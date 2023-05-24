KEY POINTS The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in a statement Game 4 victory

Jayson Tatum finally finding his footing in the fourth was the key to securing the win

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler warned against counting them out entering Game 5

The Boston Celtics live to fight another day after showing some sense of life for the entirety of Game 4, and full credit goes to the entire team for pulling together.

Similar to the past three games, both squads traded early baskets to start it off and the Miami Heat capitalized on the fact that they had a comfortable series lead, but a spirited Celtics team was not willing to go away.

By the second half, the Celtics flipped the script as they forced the Heat to give up the lead by way of stellar team defense that saw three momentum-building steals from Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum–all of which turned into points on the board.

Miami would go on to play catch-up for the rest of Game 4 as the Celtics' lead went as high as 18 points in the fourth quarter, with it never going below double-digits the rest of the way.

Boston had been criticized for not putting in enough effort to close out Games 1 and 2 as they had a sizable lead in the fourth quarter, but most of the blame was placed on Tatum who struggled to show up after three quarters.

When the Celtics needed him most, he scored 11 of his 33 points to ensure the Heat stayed down as they hope for another win in Game 5.

"We're down 3-0. We ain't put too much pressure on ourselves. We try to take it one game at a time. We wasn't thinking about winning four in a row tonight. We're just trying to save our season and win tonight – and we did that," Tatum said in the postgame interview.

After a dismal performance in Game 3 in which analysts pointed out their poor body language, a renewed energy reverberated throughout the Celtics' bench as highlighted by their timely shot-making and an all-out effort on both ends of the floor.

According to Tatum, how the Celtics played in Game 4 was not that much different than the other games in this series since they have been "generating good shots."

"It's a make-or-miss league; sometimes they just don't go in. But tonight, we played with pace and purpose, and we were getting stops and getting out on transition. You see layups and free throws go in; the jump shots start to feel a lot easier," he stated.

The biggest thing that sank the Heat's hopes of mounting a comeback was when Gabe Vincent turned his ankle after grabbing his own miss following a Tatum block in the final frame.

Boston turning up the pace in the second half certainly caught the Heat off-guard as they had shown no indication of doing so in the past three games, but Heat star Jimmy Butler has no plans of going beyond five games after now only having a 3-1 series lead.

"If anything, it'll build momentum for us, knowing that we have to play with a lot more energy and we got to play like our backs are against the wall. I think all year long we've been better at doing things our way," Butler told reporters.

The all-crucial Game 5 will be played at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.