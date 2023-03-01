The Milwaukee Bucks have ridden their 15-game winning streak to the top of the 2023 NBA standings. By beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-104 on Tuesday night, the Bucks surpassed the Boston Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are a half-game ahead of the Celtics for the East's No. 1 seed. Milwaukee also has two fewer losses than the Denver Nuggets, which are running away with the top seed in the West. The Bucks have the NBA's record and are in control of home-court advantage through the 2023 NBA Finals.

Milwaukee, Boston and Denver are all tied with a league-high 44 wins.

The Bucks' last loss came on Jan. 21. The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Milwaukee at home 114-102 without star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

The Bucks have won 17 straight games that Antetokounmpo has played. Milwaukee's last loss with Antetokounmpo in the lineup came on Jan. 6 at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The two-time MVP is arguably the best player in the NBA.

The Jan. 6 game also marks the last time that the Bucks were defeated at home. Milwaukee has a 26-5 record at Fiserv Forum. Denver has a league-best 28-4 record at home.

Earning home-court advantage in every playoff series could potentially be the difference in another Bucks' championship run. The Celtics beat the Bucks in Game 7 of their 2022 second-round playoff series in Boston.

The Bucks started the season with a nine-game winning streak. Over the next 37 games, Milwaukee was only three games over .500. They've been perfect since that stretch.

During their 15-game winning streak, the Bucks are giving up a league-low 105.4 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee's 116.8 offensive rating ranks 13th.

Milwaukee still isn't close to breaking the record for the longest winning streak in NBA history. The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers put together a 33-game winning streak that hasn't come close to being broken.

The Golden State Warriors came the closest to breaking the record, winning 28 straight games in 2015. The 2012-2013 Miami Heat had a 27-game winning streak.