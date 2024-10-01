Froot Loops mascot Toucan Sam will have to follow his nose out of California school cafeterias due to a new law that prohibits students from being served or sold food colored with artificial dyes.

In addition to the iconic sugary breakfast cereal, the bill signed Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom bans vividly hued snacks including Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Pop-Tarts pastries, Skittles and M&Ms candies and Mountain Dew soda, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The law, which takes effect Dec. 31, 2027, is the first of its kind in the nation, Politico said.

It targets food made with the dyes Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2 or Green 3.

A 2021 state study linked the additives to "adverse neurobehavioral effects, such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity and restlessness in sensitive children."

The legislation's sponsor, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, said that it would protect children from "dangerous chemicals that can harm their bodies and interfere with their ability to learn."

"This bipartisan law will empower schools to better protect the health and wellbeing of students and sends a strong message to manufacturers to stop using these harmful additives," Gabriel said.

The food industry has disputed those assertions, with John Hewitt of the Consumer Brands Association saying last month, "It's unfortunate that scientifically proven, safe ingredients have been demonized for the purpose of advancing a political agenda."

Last year, Newsom, a Democrat, also signed a bill that bans the manufacture, sale or distribution of any food containing the dye Red 3, the oxidizing agent potassium bromate, the preservative propylparaben or brominated vegetable oil, which is used as a stabilizer.