KEY POINTS Sen. Villanueva said he was "totally disgusted" by China's "disrespect"

Sen. Dela Rosa said he was "sick and tired" of the Philippines filing diplomatic protests

The PCG removed a floating barrier allegedly installed by Chinese maritime militia upon order of President Marcos

Tensions between China and the Philippines have once again heightened over the past few days after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) discovered a floating barrier in Scarborough shoal, installed by the Chinese. Now, Philippine senators have expressed frustration over China's moves in the disputed waters, saying lodging diplomatic protests don't seem to work.

During a senate hearing with the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, several senators slammed China's advances.

Sen. Joel Villanueva said he was "totally disgusted" by the "disrespect" shown by the Chinese side in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said he was "sick and tired" of the Philippines lodging diplomatic protests over the incidents, saying they don't seem to work since Beijing "ignores" the protests anyway.

However, none of the senators alluded to the possibility of going to war, even as they appear to be fed up with China's "bullying" of the PCG and Filipino fisherfolk. The lawmakers said Manila should enhance its "soft power" in the region, as it could help deter China's advances in the West Philippine Sea.

The senators' remarks came around the same time China responded to Manila's removal of the floating barrier in the area Beijing calls Huangyan Dao (island) and the Philippines calls Bajo De Masinloc or Panatag Shoal.

"We advise the Philippines not to provoke or stir up trouble," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a Tuesday press conference.

"China firmly upholds the sovereignty and maritime rights and interests of the Huangyan island," Wang added, referring to the disputed Scarborough Shoal which is located around 200 km (124 miles) off the Philippines and was within the latter's exclusive economic zone.

Beijing had also responded to the Philippines' condemnation of the barrier's installation, with Wang saying Monday that Huangyan Dao "has always been China's territory." He argued that a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel "intruded" into the area without China's permission Friday, which led the CCG to block and drive away the vessel in "necessary" measures that were "professional and restrained."

Beijing's seemingly restrained response to the Philippines' bolder steps in addressing the China Coast Guard's (CCG) advances comes at a time when Manila is strengthening ties with Washington. With the U.S. military's weight behind it, the Marcos administration appears to be finding the courage to take a firmer stance.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela revealed Monday that the PCG removed the "hazardous floating barrier" allegedly installed by Chinese militia last week. Tarriela said the barrier's removal was in compliance with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s instruction.

"The barrier posed a hazard to navigation, a clear violation of international law. It also hinders the conduct of fishing and livelihood activities of Filipino fisherfolk in BDM, which is an integral part of the Philippine national territory," Tarriela said on X, formerly Twitter.

Tarriela revealed the barrier's installation over the weekend, saying it had an estimated length of 300 meters (around 980 feet) and was discovered Friday by the coast guard and BFAR personnel.

Amid concerns that the Philippines' removal of the barrier could trigger retaliation from China, Tarriela said Tuesday there has so far been no standoff over the latest development.

Meanwhile, footage of a Filipino fisherman identified as Arnel Satam, who attempted to enter Bajo de Masinloc while a CCG vessel stood in front of Philippine vessels, has gone viral on X. GMA News correspondent Raffy Tima posted the video wherein two CCG speed boats can be seen chasing and driving away Satam. At one point in the chase, one CCG speed boat nearly collided with Satam's smaller boat.

A fisherman took advantage of a stand-off between BFAR’s BRP Datu Bankaw and China Coast Guard ship 3105 near the entrance of Scarborough Shoal and attempted to enter the shoal. He was promptly intercepted and chased away by China Coast Guard ribs. Report later on @24OrasGMA pic.twitter.com/AWKmsI7r0U — Raffy Tima (@raffytima) September 25, 2023

China claims ownership of virtually the entire South China Sea. However, the Philippines and a few other Southeast Asian countries also have overlapping claims. Recently, the Chinese government released a new map that saw its infamous 9-dash line being upgraded into a 10-dash line that now includes part of the east side of self-governing Taiwan.

China's claims based on its supposed 9-dash line were overwhelmingly invalidated by an international arbitral ruling awarded to the Philippines in 2016. Beijing has repeatedly rejected the ruling.