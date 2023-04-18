KEY POINTS The 49ers have added more offensive help by enlisting Chris Conley

Conley may have a hard time getting a spot in the Niners' offensive unit

San Francisco has also inked deals with two other wide receivers

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL right now, and it appears that this has gotten even stronger with the impending arrival of a veteran wide receiver in Chris Conley.

Conley will thus reinforce a formidable 49ers offense that already includes Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

The journeyman reportedly agreed to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The third-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft spent last season with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

He played only two games with the Texans before moving to their AFC South rivals where he had seven appearances.

After being drafted by the Chiefs in 2015, Conley spent four seasons there before moving to Jacksonville. He spent two seasons with the Jaguars before taking his act to the Texans in 2020.

Conley has 217 career catches for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns, while he has appeared in 109 games and started in 63 of them.

His best season was when he was with the Jaguars, where he caught 47 passes for 775 yards and five touchdowns.

Although the former Georgia Bulldog enhances the offense of the Niners, Conley may be in for some rough sailing trying to crack the offensive unit of San Francisco.

Hence, he may have to settle for spot minutes to earn a regular spot although his veteran experience could be his ticket to helping out the 49ers' upcoming NFL campaign.

Moreover, Conley was not the only one that the 49ers inked to a deal.

The 49ers also signed defensive linebacker Kerry Hyder Jr. and wide receiver Jauan Jennings to one-year deals, according to KNBR's report.

Hyder got into the league in 2014, signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.

After his rookie season, the 31-year-old moved to the Detroit Lions in 2015.

Hyder has also had stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks over the past seven seasons.

Furthermore, Hyder has appeared in 87 games (24 starts) and registered 160 tackles, 21.0 sacks, six fumble recoveries and four passes defensed.

On the other hand, Jennings was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round with the 217th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over the course of the 2021 season, Jennings established himself as the 49ers' third wideout. He registered his first career touchdown in Week 2 against the Eagles and had become an integral part of the offense by the end of November.

Over the final five weeks of the 2021 season, Jennings recorded 16 receptions for 212 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, including a career-high six receptions for 94 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in a must-win week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

His production continued in the playoffs, with Jennings recording at least one reception in each round before the 49ers exited in the NFC Championship.

In the 2022 season, Jennings appeared in 16 games, of which he started four. He finished the campaign with 35 receptions for 416 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.