As sentences begin to be handed down to the parents involved in the ongoing college admissions scandal, "Fuller House" actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly been paying "close attention."

Both Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid Rick Singer $500,000 so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could attend the University of Southern California (USC). They now face charges of mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

Now, a new report reveals that Loughlin is "discouraged" and "concerned" due to the punishments the others are receiving. According to People, the couple has been particularly affected by the sentence given to Toby MacFarlane on Wednesday.

After pleading guilty to fraud conspiracy charges, MacFarlane was sentenced to six months in prison and two years of supervised release for paying Singer $450,000 so that his children could also attend USC. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and will have to complete 200 hours of community service upon his release.

Due to the fact that MacFarlane's case mimics their own, Giannulli and Loughlin are reportedly beginning to become more concerned with their own futures.

"There's a similarity to the cases," a source close to the couple told People, adding, "And they're smart enough to see that. So they're very concerned. If this guy pleaded guilty and was still given six months, what does that mean for them? If they're convicted, their sentences are going to be very severe. Also, they face more charges than Mr. MacFarlane did. They're very discouraged."

At this time, they have both pleaded not guilty and face up to 45 years in prison. However, Loughlin could potentially receive a lesser sentence if she agrees to take certain steps.

Aside from the time they may be ordered to serve, the ongoing admissions scam could also reportedly affect their daughters as they may be charged as defendants and face "catastrophic" consequences of their own.

Photo: AFP/Joseph Prezioso