The Dallas Cowboys are on the clock. America's Team has until March 7 to decide if it wants to use the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz, Leighton Vander Esch or Donovan Wilson.

It's unlikely that the Cowboys will pay a one-year premium to prevent Vander Esch or Wilson from becoming free agents. Pollard and Schultz are viewed as the most likely candidates to be tagged for the 2023 season.

If the Cowboys use the franchise tag on a player, the two sides will have until July 22 to negotiate a long-term contract.

Pollard has a better chance of being tagged than Schultz, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. For starters, franchising the running back would cost Dallas less money than using the tag on its starting tight end.

Using the non-exclusive franchise tag on Schultz would cost the Cowboys $13.1 million because the tight end was already tagged for the 2022 season. For Pollard, the tag comes with a one-year guaranteed salary of $10.1 million.

Today opens a two week window for teams to use the franchise or transition tag on free agents within the organization.



Here are some possible #Cowboys candidates & how much their tag would cost:



T. Pollard ($10.1m)

D. Schultz ($13.1m)

L. Vander Esch ($20.9m)

D. Wilson ($14.5m) — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) February 21, 2023

The Cowboys don't want to lose Pollard because of the explosiveness that he brings to the Dallas offense, according to Darlington. It's an element that Ezekiel Elliott hasn't brought to the Cowboys in a few years.

Elliott only averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, battling through injuries in each of the last two years. Pollard ran for 1,007 yards on 5.2 yards per carry. Pollard's yard per attempt was the second-most of any running back who had at least 130 carries.

In three of his four seasons with the Cowboys, Pollard has averaged more than 5.1 yards per carry. The 25-year-old set career-highs with 39 receptions for 371 yards on 9.5 yards per catch.

Pollard suffered a broken leg and high ankle sprain in Dallas' NFC divisional playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The free agent-to-be is expected to be ready for training camp.

The Cowboys could come to a long-term agreement with Schultz if he isn't tagged. The tight end has averaged 66 receptions for 667 yards and six touchdowns over the last three years.

Dallas might consider replacing one of its top free agents through the draft. The Cowboys own one pick in each of the first five rounds of the draft, along with a seventh-round selection. Dallas' top picks are No. 26 and No. 58 overall.

Nearly 20 Cowboys players are set to become free agents.