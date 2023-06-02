KEY POINTS DeAndre Hopkins is left to wait on his next NFL stop after getting cut by the Cardinals

The Cowboys, Lions, Jets and Titans are hardly angling to make a push for Hopkins

His management is expected to find the right landing spot forHopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is currently a free agent after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals.

So far, it appears the 30-year-old wide receiver is nowhere close to figuring out where he will play for the 2023 NFL season.

However, it should be noted that several NFL teams gave their opinion on the five-time Pro Bowler.

But other than that, none of them have come close to hinting that they are bent on adding Hopkins to their lineups.

Hopkins was cut by the Cardinals after efforts to find a trade partner hardly gained ground. The move was well-timed considering Arizona took the entire salary cap hit for 2023, something that will prevent them from leaking any dead money in their books in 2024.

With Hopkins no longer around, the Cardinals will have to find a way to make up for the numbers that they would be losing.

Moreover, the Cardinals will be missing his 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns that he accomplished last year.

Among the receivers left in the Cardinals' fold are Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal.

There is also Michael Wilson, a 2023 third-round pick, who may be an option for as long as he stays healthy.

As for Hopkins, the teams who gave their piece include the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

But it has all been talk and anything beyond those discussions hardly hints of a possible aggressive pursuit of the 2017 NFL receiving touchdowns leader.

As for Hopkins, pundits took note of his reaction after word got out that the Jets and Titans head coaches expressed that they would not be signing Hopkins.

Things do not look promising as well for other teams. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions seem content with their respective receiving corps.

The story could be different in the coming weeks.

With Hopkins under his management Klutch Sports, Kelton Crenshaw is expected to buckle down to work and find a suitable landing spot for the South Carolina native.

Crenshaw also represents some notable names in the NFL such as DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.