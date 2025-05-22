Democratic lawmakers could be heard laughing at House Speaker Mike Johnson as the Republican representative praised the leadership of controversial President Donald Trump at a recent hearing.

Johnson took to the House floor to commend Trump's efforts during a congressional hearing Thursday morning, during which the legislature narrowly passed Republicans' sweeping tax and spending bill.

"Today wouldn't be possible without the leadership of arguably the most powerful and the most successful and the most respected president in the modern era of United States," Johnson said, which was promptly met with a chorus of laughs from Democrats.

Johnson: Today wouldn't be possible without the leadership of arguably the most powerful and most successful and most respected president in the modern era of United States.



"Our Democrat colleagues mock the objective truth. We were delivered unified government, my friends, in November. The White House, the Senate and the House were delivered to the party on this side of the aisle, so you can laugh all you want, alright?"

Social media users pointed out that Johnson himself seemingly chuckled as he delivered the remarks, claiming that he himself didn't believe the sentiment he was communicating.

"Why was he laughing just as hard?" wrote one user.

"Johnson himself couldn't help laughing as he delivered that laughable claim," wrote another.

"The praise sounded more like satire than seriousness, especially amid Trump's legal troubles, authoritarian rhetoric, and a legacy of chaos. It was a moment that perfectly captured the GOP's cult-like devotion," argued one user.

"Johnson is laughing too...he knows MAGA is a pool of incompetent followers that plead to Daddy Trump for validation," one user jabbed.

Republicans have been divided over whether or not to pass Trump's "big, beautiful" tax and spending bill. After lawmakers began debating the bill in the early hours of Thursday morning, the bill passed the House 215-214.

Originally published on Latin Times