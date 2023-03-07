KEY POINTS Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week

Carr was unable to win a division title with the Las Vegas Raiders

He will now have the likes of Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to work with

The New Orleans Saints went out and got their quarterback of the future in Derek Carr and his motivation for doing so may be as simple as comfort.

"A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that [Derek] Carr signed with the [New Orleans] Saints because Carr felt 'far more comfortable' with the situation in New Orleans," wrote Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"Things were heating up with the Jets, the source said, but the Saints had always been the most aggressive suitor for the former Raiders captain. The Saints were the first ones to pursue Carr, and they actually made a trade offer to the Raiders for his prior contract. The Saints were the only ones to do that."

Carr, 31, officially became a member of the Saints on Monday, March 6 after signing a four-year deal with them, ending an offseason of uncertainty where he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on February 14.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Carr's deal with the Saints is worth $150 million and will have $100 million in total guaranteed money—$60 million upon signing and another $10 million in Year 3.

Since being drafted 36th overall by the Raiders, Carr has only made two playoff appearances, losing both Wild Card playoff matchups against the Houston Texans in 2016 and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

The four-time Pro Bowler holds the Raiders' franchise records for games with multiple touchdown passes (69), games with a passer rating of at least 100.0 (47), and 300-yard passing games (33).

Joining the NFC South franchise does present Carr with his best shot possible at postseason success and a division title as his road to the top in the AFC East was paved with teams led by the likes of Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes.

For context, the best finish that Carr had with the Raiders was a second-place finish in 2016 and 2021–behind Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs both times.

According to rumors in late February, Carr and the Jets had mutual interest, but a deal eventually fell through as the Jets still had their eye on Green Bay Packers lifer Aaron Rodgers under center.

Carr will have the benefit of Alvin Kamara at the running back position with wide receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry in New Orleans.

The Saints have not made the postseason since the 2020 season, and going after Carr to be their play-caller points to them having high hopes for him this coming season after posting 9-8 and 7-10 records the past two years.