KEY POINTS Geno Smith was handed a three-year, $105 million deal by the Seattle Seahawks

Many wrote him and the Seahawks off after dealing Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos

Smith won the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award

Geno Smith's NFL career was once thought to be over after stints with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, but has now gained the favor of the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero have revealed that Smith's big-time performances in the 2022 season have earned him a three-year, $105 million deal.

The Seahawks' decision to pay Smith came a day before the Tuesday, March 7, 4 PM ET deadline to franchise tag players and Smith has certainly earned his way to get his deal.

Seattle decided that it was time to move on from nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson while they still had time last offseason, leaving Smith with the responsibility of leading the franchise.

Smith, 32, had been serving as Wilson's understudy since the 2019 season when he went to the Seahawks, competing with University of Memphis product Paxton Lynch for the backup job.

The 39th overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft appeared in his first game in a Seahawks jersey in Week 14 of the 2020 season, playing out the final 16 minutes of their 40-3 blowout win against his former team the Jets–where he appeared in 33 games over his first four seasons.

Many expected him to just be a stop-gap solution for the Seahawks under center, but Smith proved that the adversity he had faced throughout his career was going to bear fruit this time around.

In their season-opener against the Wilson-led Denver Broncos, Smith outplayed his mentor as he dropped 195 yards on 23-for-28 attempts alongside two touchdowns as they pulled off the win at Lumen Field.

Ahead of their Week 11 bye, the Seahawks had a winning record of 6-4 and were in prime contention for a postseason slot.

Smith and the Seahawks would go on to make it happen after going 3-4 in the second half of the season, allowing them to secure a Wild Card playoff berth against the San Francisco 49ers.

While they would go on to fall to the 49ers 41-23, Smith was recognized as the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after logging career highs across the board.

Smith led the NFL in completion rate (69.8 percent) and logged 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions which led to him earning his first-ever Pro Bowl selection.

He also matched his career-high in rushing yards (366) in just four fewer attempts.

Smith has since built up a formidable passing game alongside the likes of wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett which is expected to carry the Seahawks to success once again this coming season.

Once counted out, Smith has rejuvenated his career in spectacular fashion and the Seahawks front office believes they can still squeeze some great performances out of him.