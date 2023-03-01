KEY POINTS Sources report that the New York Giants will offer Daniel Jones $37 million per year deal

Jones has proven his quality as a starting quarterback for the Giants

Star running back Saquon Barkley will also be an free agent this offseason

The New York Giants remain confident of Daniel Jones' ability to be their starting quarterback in the 2023 NFL season and believe that they have the have the found the best deal possible for the franchise and Jones.

According to Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants are prepared to hand Jones a $37 million per year deal "with the first two years guaranteed and some voidable years at the end to spread out the cap hit".

Jones has been the man in New York since they drafted him sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft and while he began his NFL career as Eli Manning's backup, the franchise decided that it was time to pull the trigger and have him start over the longtime Giants star in Week 3.

His rookie season saw him amass 24 touchdowns with a completion rate of 61.9% while logging 3,027 yards through the air and 279 on the ground.

While he battled multiple injuries in his second and third seasons, he proved what he can be capable of when at his best this past year as he led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record with career-highs in games played (all 16 in the regular season) passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (7) plus his first postseason appearance.

The Giants would go on to down the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in a Wild Card shootout, but their hopes of a Super Bowl appearance were promptly halted by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-7 drubbing in the Divisional Round.

With New York poised to sign Jones to a long-term deal, the situation puts the future of star running back Saquon Barkley at risk.

"If it gets out of hand and it's out of our comfort zone, we have the tag. We can only tag one player. We'll use that. If someone's got to walk, then that's unfortunate but that's part of the business. We're still building a team. That's important to keep in mind," Giants general manager Joe Schoen was quoted to have said this past Tuesday, February 28.

Barkley is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the market opens up on March 15 at 4:00 PM ET and his production is putting the Giants in between a rock and a hard place.

The Penn State product earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season after logging 10 rushing touchdowns and racking up 1,312 yards on the ground – the most since his rookie year.

Outside of Jones and Barkley, Schoen will also need to focus on re-signing center Jon Feliciano and safety Julian Love while also looking to improve their receiver, cornerback and linebacker depth this offseason.

The Giants will need to make a decision soon with regard to who gets the big-money extension and who gets the tag as both Jones and Barkley are important pieces to their core.