Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza has apologized to a Georgia man who is suing him for falsely claiming he was harvesting votes in the 2020 election in his film "2000 Mules."

The film used cell phone geolocation data to supposedly reveal suspicious patterns of certain cell phones that were supposedly found to be around ten or more ballot drop boxes.

One man, Mark Andrews, was shown in the film with his face blurred depositing five ballots in a drop box.

"What you are seeing is a crime. These are fraudulent votes," a voiceover by D'Souza over the footage said, according to 11Alive.

A state investigation found that Andrews was dropping off ballots for himself, his wife and their three adult children, who all lived at the same address, which is legal, the Associated Press reported.

Andrews has sued over his appearance in the film and the claim he was committing a crime.

Now D'Souza is blaming the problem on surveillance video that was given to him by the group True the Vote.

"We recently learned that surveillance videos used in the film may not have actually been correlated with the geolocation data," D'Souza admits in his statement posted on his website.

"I owe this individual, Mark Andrews, an apology," he wrote. "If I had known then that the videos were not linked to geolocation data, I would have clarified this and produced and edited the film differently.

He went on to claim that he has "confidence" in the basic measure of "2000 Mules" that there was systematic fraud in the 2020 election.

"I make this apology not under the terms of a settlement agreement or other duress, but because it is the right thing to do, given what we have now learned," D'Souza said. "I am sorry for any harm he believes he and his family has suffered."