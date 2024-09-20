Donald Trump called upon Israel to "defeat Kamala Harris" in order to help him win the November election, which he also called "the most important election in the history of Israel."

Trump said at the pro-Israel event, which had megadonor Dr. Miriam Adelson and other Jewish leaders in attendance, that Israel needed to "defeat" the Democratic presidential nominee, as reported by Mediaite.

"Now, we're going to defeat Kamala Harris," Trump said at the event. "You have to defeat Kamala Harris. More than any other people on Earth, Israel, I believe, has to defeat her. You know that? And I've never said this before. And I'm thinking, Miriam, more than any people on Earth, Israel has to defeat her. I really believe that. It's a disaster for Israel, and you know why."

During his speech, Trump mentioned his dissatisfaction with his approval rating among Jewish voters. In his time as president, Trump moved the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and normalized relations between Israel and some Muslim-majority states with the Abraham Accords, as reported by Mediaite.

"This election is the most important election in the history of the United States, and this election is the most important election in the history of Israel," Trump said at the event.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Trump also said at the event, which was intended to discuss combating antisemitism that "you have a lot of good Christians there that love Israel. By the way, in many ways, they love Israel more than Jewish people. Nevertheless, we'll take it right?"

Trump attempted to bash Harris at "doing nothing" for the rise in antisemitism on college campuses, however Haaretz noted that Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, have been very critical of the rise in domestic antisemitism, including at colleges.

The Biden-Harris Administration has consistently sent weapons to Israel for its war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks, bypassing Congress twice to do so, as reported by Mediaite. The moves have been criticized by some Democrats however who have referred to Israel's assault in Gaza as war crimes.