Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has repeated scenarios on how to commit voter fraud in New York for the presidential election on Tuesday, and hinted she has envisioned even trying one herself.

The Canadian-born dietitian and mother of the world's first projected trillionaire and current billionaire complained to Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Saturday that registered voters in New York do not need to show ID to vote (unless they did not provide identification with their registration).

First time voters must provide identification — such as a driver's license, Social Security information or other government issued ID. Voters must be American citizens and residents of the state, county and community where they're voting. The Board of Elections maintains continually updated registration records of voters in each county, and voters' names and signatures are matched against the registration rolls when they cast their ballots.

Maye Musk on Fox News: "If I was dishonest, I could go to every polling station in New York and vote or even go back to the same one every hour." (This is a crime.) pic.twitter.com/EmOV1oArfg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2024

Musk, who's an American citizen, claimed that her Canadian friends told her that they're planning to vote in the U.S. presidential election because they "don't have to have an ID ... they can vote at every booth if they want to. ... So that's very scary."

Last month she urged in a post on X: "You don't have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths, and vote 10 times. That's 100 votes. And it's not illegal."

Musk told Cavuto: "If I was dishonest, I could go to every polling station in New York and vote or even go back to the same one every hour."

Contrary to what Musk claims, Americans do in fact have to register to vote, and it's illegal to vote multiple times. It's also illegal for those who aren't American citizens (presumably Musk's friends) to vote in a U.S. election. Violating voting laws can result in serious charges.

Under the U.S. Code, voting more than once in a federal election is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

It's unclear if Musk has ever voted, given how easy she imagines it would be to walk into a polling station and vote in an American election using a fake name.

Critics goofed that she should vote multiple times ... and livestream it, presumably to alert authorities.