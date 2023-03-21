KEY POINTS Brandin Cooks is bringing an unusual perspective following his fourth trade

The Dallas Cowboys landed Cooks and restructured his deal to make it work better financially

Cooks is expected to bring a new energy to the Cowboys' receiving group

Entering the 10th year of his NFL career, Brandin Cooks finds himself in a new environment with no one but himself to depend on once again after being traded from the Houston Texans to the Dallas Cowboys.

The consistent change in scenery may overwhelm a couple of players, but Cooks is a whole different breed of athlete and is instead taking a different perspective on being the most-wanted piece in trades throughout his career.

"I've really never gotten upset because obviously, that means someone out there wants me to be a part of their group. Fortunate enough to go for some great draft picks," Cooks was quoted to have said about his trade.

"I think it's special because it means I didn't get to free agency. People are jumping up and down to get to me before I get there. That's the way I look at it. I look at it in a positive light."

Cooks, selected 20th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL draft, quickly became a force to be reckoned with under the guidance of head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees.

In the offseason of 2017, the New England Patriots swung their first and third-round picks to the Saints for Cooks and a 2017 fourth-rounder to become one of Tom Brady's favorite weapons.

The Stockton, California native would then be dealt to the Los Angeles Rams for a first and sixth-round pick the following season and signed a five-year, $81 million contract with $50.5 million of it being guaranteed as the Patriots did not want to hand him an extension.

His streak of 1,000-yard seasons would come to an end at four after logging only 583 yards in the 2019 season and was subsequently moved to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in 2020.

Cooks became a key piece for the Texans' offense during his three seasons with them, racking up a total of 2,886 yards on 228 receptions and 15 receiving touchdowns.

The Oregon State product then made it clear that he was uninterested in being part of a rebuilding team this offseason and is now with a team that sorely needed a wide receiver of his caliber.

The Cowboys ironically lost Noah Brown to the Houston Texans which likely prompted their pursuit of Cooks, sending them a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 sixth-rounder.

According to sources, the Cowboys' upper management restructured Cooks' contract to make $8 million of the $12 million that he was owed this season into a signing bonus, which will make his salary just $4 million.

Also, his contract will represent $6 million against their cap space.

"Before the deadline, there was talk. It didn't happen, but great things [are] better late than never. I'm extremely excited I really am. I think it's a great fit. You talk about a world-class organization," Cooks said about being traded to the Cowboys.

All in all, the Cowboys made moves to ensure they remain competitive after a disastrous outing in the 2022 postseason with Cooks expected to be a major game-changer for them.