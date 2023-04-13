KEY POINTS Odell Beckham Jr. is excited to be a member of the Baltimore Ravens

The receiver had many suitors during his year-long rehab

"The goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with [Lamar Jackson]", Beckham says

The Baltimore Ravens have unveiled Odell Beckham Jr. to the media earlier today and the highly coveted free agent revealed what convinced him to come to Charm City.

Upon being asked why he chose the relatively small market of Baltimore, the receiver pointed out that he did play for the Cleveland Browns which he noted was not a big city as well before adding the following:

"At the end of the day, the common denominator between all of that was I cared about football. I cared about being great... The big cities are great; they gave me extra opportunities off the field, but at the end of the day, I didn't care what was going on as long as I was catching touchdowns and having that hard work kind of pay off," Beckham stated.

Since winning Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham has spent the better part of a year rehabbing his torn ACL–the second of his career.

Teams were lining up to get their first glimpses of Beckham during his private workouts, and one team that was consistently on his heels was the Ravens before news broke out that they have signed him to a one-year, $18 million deal last week.



While his injury history evokes more feelings of concern over contentment, it should be noted that Beckham is coming to M&T Bank Stadium at the same age as one of their last great receivers: Anquan Boldin.

Boldin would become a key cog in Harbaugh's offense centered around then-quarterback Joe Flacco's ability to throw the ball deep, which led to a second Super Bowl trophy for the franchise and many are expecting the same of Beckham for the upcoming season.

With a star receiver added to their offense that already features Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, the only question now is that of Lamar Jackson's future and Beckham is looking forward to bringing down his throws.

"The goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him. I'm excited about that opportunity," Beckham declared.

"If you look at the other situations I was going into, everything was uncertain... Obviously, I would assume that it's going to work out; I have that faith and that hope. And Lamar [Jackson], if you're watching, I would love to get to work with you," Beckham said as he waved to the cameras.

Beckham's unexpected arrival in Baltimore is only set to bring in good things for the franchise as they aspire for Super Bowl contention this season.

Though there is a reasonable concern to be had regarding Beckham's injury history, the initial signs point to a bright future for the Ravens and the hope of a Jackson extension on the horizon appears to be likely with the three-time Pro Bowler in tow.

Click here for the full introductory press conference.