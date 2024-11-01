Teary-eyed superstar Jennifer Lopez said "we should be scared and outraged" in response to a speaker at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden campaign rally calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

Lopez, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris at the event in battleground Nevada Thursday, said the comments from Trump's rally offended "every Latino in this country."

"I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional. You know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should. Our pain matters. We matter," Lopez told the crowd

"You matter. Your voice and your vote matters," she said. "This is our country, too."

Podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe insulated Black, Latino and Jewish voters at Trump's Sunday campaign rally in the storied New York City sports arena.

"I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said.

Lopez, among a long list of celebrities who are backing Harris, said the comments about Puerto Rico speak to Trump's character and how he "has consistently worked to divide us."

"At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels," she said of the former president.

"It wasn't just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, OK? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character," Lopez continued.

Saying she is a "Puerto Rican" who was "born here," she gave a rousing endorsement for Harris.

"I know what that can feel like and I wouldn't do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had. But over Kamala Harris' entire career, she has proven to us who she is. She has shown up for us every day, for the people. And it's time for us to show up for her," Lopez said.

"You can't even spell American without Rican," she said.